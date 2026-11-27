A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Woolwich, south-east London.

London Ambulance Service was alerted to the incident on Herbert Road, SE18, at 2.28pm on Friday, 27 November.

An ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic were sent to the scene.

A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched by car.

First paramedic arrived within two minutes

London Ambulance Service said its first paramedic arrived less than two minutes after the call.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:28pm today (27 November) to reports of a stabbing on Herbert Road, Woolwich, SE18.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than two minutes.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority by road”.

The patient’s condition has not been confirmed. No details of any arrests or the circumstances of the reported stabbing were available in the ambulance service statement.