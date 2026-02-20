Wrong-Way M6 Toll Driver Jailed After 90mph Police Chase Through Staffordshire

A motorist who tore through Staffordshire at triple the speed limit while driving the wrong way on the M6 Toll has been slammed behind bars.

Jordan Sneddon’s Dangerous Ride

Jordan Sneddon, 28, from #Tamworth, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (16 February). He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Back in August last year, Sneddon shocked cops when he turned his black MG around at the M6 Toll pay area and sped the wrong way down the carriageway. As he left the toll road onto Burntwood Way, Staffordshire Police’s Road Crime Team spotted him again on Pool Lane – where he refused to stop and sped off at reckless speeds.

High-Speed Chase Through Staffordshire

The chase hurtled through Burntwood and Lichfield, with Sneddon smashing 90mph in a 30mph zone.

He ran a red light and crashed into a roundabout so hard the car left the ground.

The damaged vehicle finally came to a halt on the A51 towards Rugeley, where officers pounced and arrested him.

Court Punishment and Police Reaction

Sneddon was also convicted of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. His driving ban was set for two years and seven months, including an extended re-test requirement.