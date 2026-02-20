A senior Essex detective has confirmed Ashley Warren is responsible for the tragic death of Esther Martin, after two XL Bully dogs fatally attacked her in Jaywick.

Woman Mauled While Breaking Up Puppy Fight

Esther, 68, suffered fatal injuries on Saturday, 3 February 2024 at a Hillman Avenue home while trying to separate eight puppies that had started fighting. The two adult XL Bullies — a male named Bear and a female called Beauty — attacked her. Esther had health and mobility issues, limited dog experience, and was described as cautious around the animals.

Owner Left Woman in Danger, Arrested Upon Return

Warren, 41, from Garfield Road, Addleston, was in London when the attack happened, leaving Esther to care for the dogs. Police found the dogs living in filthy conditions with no beds. Text messages revealed Warren struggled to feed and manage the animals. He was arrested after his return and charged with multiple offences, including:

Two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death

Two counts of custody of prohibited dogs

Two counts under the Animal Welfare Act

Possession of a knife in a public place

Possession of a Class B drug

New Legislation and Court Verdict

Esther’s death came just three days after new laws made it illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate. Warren claimed he had registration documents, but police confirmed no valid certificates for the dogs.

On 19 February, Chelmsford Crown Court convicted Warren of owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing death and possession of a knife. He was found not guilty on one charge of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death. Warren faces sentencing on 1 April.