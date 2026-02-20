Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAULED TO DEATH XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

A senior Essex detective has confirmed Ashley Warren is responsible for the tragic death of...

Published: 7:53 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 8:55 am February 20, 2026

A senior Essex detective has confirmed Ashley Warren is responsible for the tragic death of Esther Martin, after two XL Bully dogs fatally attacked her in Jaywick.

Woman Mauled While Breaking Up Puppy Fight

Esther, 68, suffered fatal injuries on Saturday, 3 February 2024 at a Hillman Avenue home while trying to separate eight puppies that had started fighting. The two adult XL Bullies — a male named Bear and a female called Beauty — attacked her. Esther had health and mobility issues, limited dog experience, and was described as cautious around the animals.

Owner Left Woman in Danger, Arrested Upon Return

Warren, 41, from Garfield Road, Addleston, was in London when the attack happened, leaving Esther to care for the dogs. Police found the dogs living in filthy conditions with no beds. Text messages revealed Warren struggled to feed and manage the animals. He was arrested after his return and charged with multiple offences, including:

  • Two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death
  • Two counts of custody of prohibited dogs
  • Two counts under the Animal Welfare Act
  • Possession of a knife in a public place
  • Possession of a Class B drug

New Legislation and Court Verdict

Esther’s death came just three days after new laws made it illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate. Warren claimed he had registration documents, but police confirmed no valid certificates for the dogs.

On 19 February, Chelmsford Crown Court convicted Warren of owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing death and possession of a knife. He was found not guilty on one charge of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death. Warren faces sentencing on 1 April.

“These animals were large, powerful, and difficult to control – we have been able to show Ashley Warren is culpable for Esther’s death,” said the senior investigating officer.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News

CONVICTED RAPIST Rapist repeatedly booked the Paddington hotel to lure victims with fake job offers

UK News

GRIM DISCOVERY Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FREED AFTER ARREST Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

LIVES SHATTERED Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News

DASH AND DINE Ex-Solicitor Flees Again Amid Four Active Arrest Warrants

UK News

CHEMICAL ATTACK Pepper Spray Attack on German Primary School Sends Dozens of Children to Hospital

UK News

TWO DEAD Tragic deaths of two teens at Bridlington holiday park spark manslaughter probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER £10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

£10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

ARSON ATTACK Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News
Watch Live