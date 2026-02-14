Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

Stafford police have landed a serious blow on the drug supply after intercepting a 1kg cannabis shipment disguised as a yoga mat. Bradley James Forrester, 30, from Stafford, was locked up for one year at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, 12 February. He pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of a Class B drug.

Packages From America Spark Police Action

The dodgy parcel arrived at a Stafford home last October. Following a thorough investigation, officers traced the cannabis back to America. Forrester was arrested and initially refused to comment, but later caved when confronted with the evidence.

Police Crackdown on Drug Supply and Crime

A force spokesperson said, “We’re working hard every single day to act robustly against those suspected of high harm offences, including drug supply, firearm possession and gang activity.”

If you spot suspicious activity, don’t stay silent. Contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or use the Live Chat on their website.