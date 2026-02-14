Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS HAUL Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

Stafford police have landed a serious blow on the drug supply after intercepting a 1kg...

Published: 5:49 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 5:49 am February 14, 2026

Stafford police have landed a serious blow on the drug supply after intercepting a 1kg cannabis shipment disguised as a yoga mat. Bradley James Forrester, 30, from Stafford, was locked up for one year at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, 12 February. He pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of a Class B drug.

Packages From America Spark Police Action

The dodgy parcel arrived at a Stafford home last October. Following a thorough investigation, officers traced the cannabis back to America. Forrester was arrested and initially refused to comment, but later caved when confronted with the evidence.

Police Crackdown on Drug Supply and Crime

A force spokesperson said, “We’re working hard every single day to act robustly against those suspected of high harm offences, including drug supply, firearm possession and gang activity.”

If you spot suspicious activity, don’t stay silent. Contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or use the Live Chat on their website.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

What Artificial Intelligence Means for Everyday Digital Entertainment

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK Three Men Locked Up After Savage Blackburn Car Park Brawl

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shocking Sheerness Assault

UK News

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News

TIP OFF Public Tips Lead to Drug Dealer’s Jail in South Woodham Ferrers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

LOCKDOWN Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News

Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News

ASDA MEDICAL INCIDENT Air Ambulance Touches Down at West Swindon’s Link Centre

Breaking News

Air Ambulance Touches Down at West Swindon’s Link Centre

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

UK News

Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

THEFT SPREE Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News

Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News

Man Arrested in Liverpool Over Deadly Channel Boat Disaster

UK News

Man Arrested in Liverpool Over Deadly Channel Boat Disaster

UK News
Watch Live