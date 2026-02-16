A Cardiff drug dealer caught red-handed with a terrifying zombie knife and £5,000 worth of crack cocaine was thrown behind bars today.

Balaclava-Wearing Dealer Caught on Surron Bike

Levi James, 21, a known drug dealer, was spotted by police riding his electric Surron bike through Gabalfa on August 5, 2025, wearing a balaclava to hide his identity.

High-Speed Arrest Under Operation Auklet

Officers from Operation Auklet, a crackdown on local drug dealing, detained James in Lydstep Park. Bodycam footage shows a Taser-wielding officer sprinting through a tree-lined footpath to find James being wrestled to the ground. The thug tried to fight back but gave up once backup with a Taser arrived.

Stash Found: £5k Crack, Cocaine and a Zombie Knife

21-year-old from Llandaff North was found with crack cocaine worth up to £5,000

A sinister zombie knife in a sheath

Cash linked to criminal activity

James pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, carrying a knife in public, and handling criminal property.

48 Months Behind Bars

On February 16, 2026, James, of Ty Mawr Road, Llandaff North, was sentenced to four years in prison for his crimes.