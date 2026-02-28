A 19-year-old has been jailed after cops snatched a deadly zombie knife from him on the streets of West Bromwich.

Knife Tossed Away in Police Chase

Officers from West Midlands Police’s Guardian Taskforce were on patrol on Monday, February 23, when they spotted two men acting suspiciously near Overend Street. After a swift foot chase, the men were detained.

Jesse Boakye, of Cape Hill, Smethwick, was caught red-handed tossing a menacing zombie knife under a car. He was swiftly arrested for possession of a weapon.

Quick Justice at Wolverhampton Magistrates

Boakye appeared in court the very next day, February 24, where he pleaded guilty. Wolverhampton magistrates handed down an eight-month jail sentence – a clear message that knife crime won’t be tolerated.

The Guardian Taskforce’s crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to keep the streets safer and tackle violent crime head-on in the West Midlands.

