YouTuber Anthony Barnes, known as AY Audits, reportedly attended court in France following a confrontation involving people believed to be migrants near Calais.

Clips circulated on social media appear to show a heated exchange in which threatening language was used. The full circumstances of the incident, including what happened before and after the filming, have not been independently established.

Reports from social media accounts associated with Barnes suggest he and others were detained before a French court appearance on Friday, 30 October.

Court outcome not established

UKNIP has not obtained official confirmation from French authorities of any charges, pleas, findings or sentence arising from the reported incident.

Barnes has separately admitted breaching a community protection notice concerning entry into Surrey and received a 12-month conditional discharge in September 2026.

Unverified online allegations about previous investigations are not evidence of convictions and have not been included.