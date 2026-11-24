The family of jailed anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo has claimed that proposed conditions for his eventual release from prison include a change of name, but the claim has not been confirmed by probation authorities.

What happened

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, was sentenced to 15 months at Portsmouth Crown Court on 20 November after pleading guilty to criminal damage involving a migrant dinghy in the English Channel.

Relatives have criticised what they describe as unusually restrictive proposed licence conditions, according to reports published on Tuesday 24 November.

Latest information

The reported requirement to use a different name has not been independently verified. The probation service has not published the alleged conditions, and it is unclear whether any change would be compulsory or linked to protection arrangements.

Thomas also faces separate legal proceedings over an alleged breach of restrictions at a migrant processing site in Dover. Those allegations remain unresolved. The claims about his release should not be treated as a confirmed court order.