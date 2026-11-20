Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been jailed for 15 months after using a knife to slash a small boat in the English Channel.

Thomas, 37, pleaded guilty to criminal damage following an incident in September 2026 in which he approached a dinghy being used by migrants and damaged its inflatable structure.

He appeared for sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 20 November by video link from HMP Winchester.

The court heard the incident happened while Thomas was on bail for other matters.

The damaged boat was subsequently destroyed by French authorities, meaning its precise value was not established in the information supplied to the court.

Judge James Newton-Price KC sentenced Thomas to 15 months’ imprisonment.

Thomas has faced separate proceedings relating to other alleged offences. Those allegations are distinct from the criminal damage offence for which he was sentenced.