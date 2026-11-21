A Florida man who murdered a British woman he met online has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms after being convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Dwain Chadwick Hall, 54, was found guilty by a jury in Marion County, Florida, on Friday 20 November following the killing of Sonia Exelby, 32, from Portsmouth.

Judge Timothy McCourt handed Hall consecutive life sentences for the two offences, according to Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Ms Exelby travelled from Britain to Gainesville in October 2025 after communicating with Hall online for around two years. Investigators said Hall collected her from the airport and took her to a rented property in Reddick.

Body found in shallow grave

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary began enquiries after Ms Exelby was reported missing. Interpol subsequently requested assistance from Florida investigators on 13 October 2025.

Detectives traced transactions on Ms Exelby’s bank card to the rented property and to an auto repair business linked to Hall.

Investigators said Hall had bought rope and a shovel before she arrived in the United States.

Ms Exelby’s body was discovered on 17 October 2025 in a shallow grave in woodland at Marion Oaks. A post-mortem examination found she had suffered four sharp-force injuries.

Police recovered a shovel from Hall’s home and found Ms Exelby’s blood on its handle. A knife which Hall had sent to an acquaintance outside Florida was also recovered and identified as the murder weapon.

Prosecutor pays tribute to victim

Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson described the case as an exceptionally disturbing crime and paid tribute to Ms Exelby’s family.

He said: “While no verdict can undo the unimaginable loss Sonia’s family has endured, we hope today’s outcome provides some measure of justice and allows them to begin the long process of healing.”

The prosecution said Ms Exelby had experienced mental health difficulties and that Hall had exploited her vulnerability. Hall had denied the charges before the jury returned its guilty verdicts.

The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Marion County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from authorities in the UK.