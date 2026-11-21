A Florida man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for kidnapping and murdering a British woman who travelled to the United States in October 2025.

Dwain Chadwick Hall, 54, was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder and kidnapping following the death of Sonia Exelby, 32, from Portsmouth.

A jury found him guilty before Judge Timothy McCourt imposed the sentences on Friday (20 November), according to Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Investigation began after woman reported missing

Police in Britain raised the alarm after Ms Exelby went missing from her home. Investigators established that she had flown to Gainesville, Florida, three days before the case was referred to US authorities on 13 October 2025.

Financial and communications records led detectives to Hall, who had been in contact with her for approximately two years. He collected her from the airport and took her to a rented property.

Ms Exelby’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion Oaks on 17 October 2025.

Forensic evidence, including blood on a shovel and a recovered knife, helped investigators link Hall to her death.

The medical examiner found four sharp-force injuries and ruled her death a homicide.

Family’s loss acknowledged after verdict

State Attorney Bill Gladson said the verdict could not undo the loss experienced by Ms Exelby’s relatives but expressed hope that the outcome would provide some measure of justice.

The case was investigated by US law enforcement agencies working with authorities in the United Kingdom.