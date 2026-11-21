Idris Elba has said he would consider appearing in a future James Bond film, including as a villain, following Robert Pattinson’s appointment as the new 007.

In an interview with Complex, Elba congratulated Pattinson on securing the role and said he believed the actor would do well in the franchise.

He said: “Bond is a huge franchise. It’s probably every actor’s dream to somehow be affiliated to it. If I was given the opportunity to play in the franchise, I would definitely consider it.”

Asked whether that might mean playing a villain, Elba appeared receptive to the suggestion.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson’s casting as James Bond on 16 November 2026, beginning a new chapter for the long-running film series.

Elba, whose name was repeatedly linked with the lead role in previous years, has not been announced as part of the cast. His comments express interest rather than confirmation of an offer or appointment.