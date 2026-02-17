Toxic Air Crisis: Millions Urged to Lock Up as Deadly Haze Chokes US Southern Border
Health officials have slammed emergency warnings across Texas and New Mexico as a dangerous blanket of toxic air descends on the US southern border. The EPA has labelled the air quality near the US-Mexico border “hazardous,” telling millions to stay indoors with windows firmly shut.
El Paso Swallowed by Dust Storms and Fierce Winds
The National Weather Service has blasted blowing dust advisories for El Paso, Texas, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Winds gusting up to 75mph are whipping up thick dust plumes, slashing visibility to almost nil. Drivers face treacherous conditions with near-zero sight.
“Persons with respiratory problems should prepare to stay indoors until the storm passes. If you encounter blowing dust while driving, pull off the road, turn off your lights, and keep your foot off the brake.” — National Weather Service
Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings warn of critical wildfire risks across the Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Great Plains — where any spark could ignite devastating blazes.
Air Quality Hits Off-the-Charts ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Levels
The Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to a terrifying 290 — a “hazardous” level harmful to everyone, including healthy individuals. To put that in context, this pollution eclipses levels in infamous smog cities like Dhaka and Delhi.
- Good (0–50) – Safe air quality
- Moderate (51–100) – Mild risk for sensitive groups
- Unhealthy for sensitive groups (101–150) – Increased health risks
- Unhealthy (151–200) – Harmful to all, limit outdoor activities
- Hazardous (201–500) – Emergency health warnings, dangerous to everyone
Invisible Killer Particles Choking the Region
The toxin behind the crisis is PM10 – tiny particles smaller than a human hair, found in dust, smoke, pollen, and industrial emissions. These microscopic menaces penetrate lungs, worsening asthma, triggering heart attacks, strokes, and can be deadly with prolonged exposure.
Officials urge locals to:
- Avoid outdoor exercise
- Wear face masks if outdoors
- Seal all windows and doors tightly
- Use indoor air purifiers
- Exercise extreme caution when driving amid low visibility
With over a million people in the El Paso area breathing in this toxic soup, the health crisis is nothing short of urgent.