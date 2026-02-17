Toxic Air Crisis: Millions Urged to Lock Up as Deadly Haze Chokes US Southern Border

Health officials have slammed emergency warnings across Texas and New Mexico as a dangerous blanket of toxic air descends on the US southern border. The EPA has labelled the air quality near the US-Mexico border “hazardous,” telling millions to stay indoors with windows firmly shut.

El Paso Swallowed by Dust Storms and Fierce Winds

The National Weather Service has blasted blowing dust advisories for El Paso, Texas, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Winds gusting up to 75mph are whipping up thick dust plumes, slashing visibility to almost nil. Drivers face treacherous conditions with near-zero sight.

“Persons with respiratory problems should prepare to stay indoors until the storm passes. If you encounter blowing dust while driving, pull off the road, turn off your lights, and keep your foot off the brake.” — National Weather Service

Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings warn of critical wildfire risks across the Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Great Plains — where any spark could ignite devastating blazes.

Air Quality Hits Off-the-Charts ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to a terrifying 290 — a “hazardous” level harmful to everyone, including healthy individuals. To put that in context, this pollution eclipses levels in infamous smog cities like Dhaka and Delhi.

Good (0–50) – Safe air quality

Moderate (51–100) – Mild risk for sensitive groups

Unhealthy for sensitive groups (101–150) – Increased health risks

Unhealthy (151–200) – Harmful to all, limit outdoor activities

Hazardous (201–500) – Emergency health warnings, dangerous to everyone

Invisible Killer Particles Choking the Region

The toxin behind the crisis is PM10 – tiny particles smaller than a human hair, found in dust, smoke, pollen, and industrial emissions. These microscopic menaces penetrate lungs, worsening asthma, triggering heart attacks, strokes, and can be deadly with prolonged exposure.

Officials urge locals to:

Avoid outdoor exercise

Wear face masks if outdoors

Seal all windows and doors tightly

Use indoor air purifiers

Exercise extreme caution when driving amid low visibility

With over a million people in the El Paso area breathing in this toxic soup, the health crisis is nothing short of urgent.