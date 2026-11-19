Billy Allison, 36, who has been associated with Raise The Colours, has been found guilty of murdering pub landlord Matthew O’Gara after punching him in the neck at a bar in Lichfield.

Mr O’Gara, 44, suffered catastrophic injuries during the incident at Ricco and Loren in Market Street and died in hospital two days later.

A jury at Stafford Crown Court convicted Allison of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent following an attack that also left Adam Cooper, 62, with a fractured eye socket and nose.

Jury hears evidence of fatal punch

Jurors heard that the blow broke bones in Mr O’Gara’s neck and damaged an artery, causing a major haemorrhage.

Allison admitted manslaughter but denied murder. He told the court he had been drinking and taking cocaine before the incident and had become paranoid.

Prosecutors said he had previous boxing experience and delivered powerful punches to the two men in quick succession.

Allison was remanded in custody following the verdict and is expected to be sentenced on 5 January 2027. Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, with the minimum term to be determined by the court.