Rapper Digga D has accused a taxi driver of making racist remarks during a confrontation captured in footage circulating online.

The clip shows the London musician challenging a man over comments that Digga D interpreted as questioning how he could afford his car.

The video has attracted renewed attention after being shared on social media, though the original date and full circumstances of the exchange have not been independently established.

Rapper challenges driver’s comments

During the exchange, the man makes general remarks about racism while disputing the rapper’s characterisation of what was said.

Social media users have offered different interpretations of the footage. Neither the clip nor reactions to it establish that a criminal offence occurred.

No police action confirmed

There is no verified indication in the material available that police have opened an investigation into the encounter.