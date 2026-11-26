Reform UK’s deputy chairman in Exeter, Jayden Palmer, has denied allegations linked to screenshots that purportedly show him discussing a relationship with a 15-year-old.

The screenshots, which have circulated online, appear to show Mr Palmer, 19, messaging an account whose user said they were 15. UKNIP has not independently verified the images or their context.

Palmer says screenshots are fabricated

Mr Palmer denied the allegations in a statement relayed by GBPolitics founder Charlie Simpson.

He said: “The screenshots are completely fabricated and the allegations are entirely false. This is a deeply distressing attack on my reputation, and I’m pursuing the appropriate legal avenues.”

The claims have not been tested in court. Mr Palmer has said he intends to pursue legal action.