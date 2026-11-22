Russell Brand’s wellness business is selling clothing carrying the slogan “Free Russell” after the comedian was jailed for rape and sexual assault.

The Reborn Wellness website has advertised T-shirts and a baseball cap bearing messages supporting Brand, with items listed at $34.99 each.

One black T-shirt carries the words “Free Russell Brand”, while another features Brand’s face alongside the campaign slogan. The products are described as fundraising merchandise.

Brand, 51, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 9 November 2026 to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the sentence following the hearing.

Brand has continued to maintain his innocence. The merchandise is being marketed through his wellness company’s website, but the information reviewed does not establish who personally authorised the listings or how the proceeds will be spent.