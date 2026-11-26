Russian powerlifter Alexander Kostyanov has reportedly announced his retirement after suffering several injuries during an attempted 605kg bench press.

Footage circulated online shows the lifter attempting to raise the weight at a competition in Tyumen, Russia.

Injuries reported after record attempt

Reports say the 35-year-old suffered a torn biceps tendon, damage to thumb ligaments and bruising to his chest during the lift.

Kostyanov had reportedly completed a 555kg bench press earlier in the competition before attempting the heavier weight.

The precise nature of the injuries and his retirement announcement have not been independently confirmed by UKNIP. The account comes from coverage of the event and footage shared on social media.