Great Britain wheelchair basketball player Lee Fryer, who won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, has pleaded not guilty to a series of sexual and other offences.

Fryer, 26, of Pontefract, West Yorkshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video link and denied 17 charges, including 11 counts of rape.

The allegations involve one woman and are said to relate to incidents between May 2021 and May 2026 in England, Spain and South Africa.

Other allegations include voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault and controlling or coercive behaviour. He also faces separate allegations relating to possession of a Class A drug and perverting the course of justice.

British Wheelchair Basketball said Fryer had been removed from its GB programme and activities pending the outcome of proceedings.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the criminal charges brought against Lee Fryer and recognise the seriousness of the allegations.”

The spokesperson added: “As criminal proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Fryer was a member of the British wheelchair basketball team that won silver in Paris in 2024. All charges remain allegations and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.