A viral prank involving a pizza company employee has sparked an online backlash, with reports that the content creator behind the video has since deactivated social media accounts.

The footage, widely reshared on social media, shows an exchange involving a worker identified in online posts as Walt Z. Viewers criticised the way the employee was treated and expressed support for him.

Online accounts have identified the person behind the prank as Carter Robert Porter, also known by the handles thea.ctiveworld and ThreeOfAKind, but UKNIP has not independently established the identity of the individual shown.

Fundraiser attracts online attention

A fundraiser set up in support of the worker has been widely shared. Some posts claim it has raised more than $500,000, although that total has not been independently verified and may change.

Reports that the creator deleted or deactivated accounts have also circulated, but it is not known whether any accounts were permanently removed or merely made unavailable.

There is no verified indication of criminal proceedings connected to the incident. UKNIP has not independently confirmed the employer’s reported response.