A Canadian teacher has been awarded C$20,000 after an arbitrator ruled that a school board discriminated against him by issuing a letter to parents that disclosed details about his gender expression.

Kayla Lemieux, also known as Kerry Lemieux, became the subject of widespread attention in 2022 over clothing and prosthetics worn while teaching at a school in Ontario.

Arbitrator rules parent letter breached rights

The dispute concerned a letter sent by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board in August 2023, ahead of Lemieux joining a new school. Although it did not name the teacher, the arbitrator found it effectively identified him and fuelled renewed publicity.

The labour arbitration decision found the letter violated protections under Ontario’s human rights legislation.

The C$20,000 award relates to the board’s handling of sensitive information, not to any court finding about classroom clothing or the merits of previous public criticism.

School board faced grievance

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation brought a grievance on the teacher’s behalf after the letter was circulated.

The arbitrator’s decision was reported in November 2026. Lemieux used he/him pronouns in the proceedings, according to accounts of the ruling.