BOLD MOVE Trump Slams UK’s 100-Year Chagos Lease, Warns US May Use Diego Garcia Against Iran

Donald Trump has exploded over the UK’s new 100-year lease deal on the Chagos Islands,...

Published: 11:08 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 11:09 pm February 18, 2026
Donald Trump Poised for Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Donald Trump has exploded over the UK’s new 100-year lease deal on the Chagos Islands, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “losing control” and calling the agreement a “big mistake.” The former US President warned the US might need access to Diego Garcia’s military base to thwart potential Iranian attacks — just hours after Washington’s official backing for the deal.

Trump Condemns Starmer’s Chagos Deal

On Truth Social, Trump tore into the lease arrangement, blasting the “entities claiming rights” to the strategic Indian Ocean islands as “fictitious in nature.” He said Starmer was handing over control to parties “never known of before,” putting the vital base at risk.

“I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is ‘claiming’ Right, Title, and interest to Diego Garcia.”

Warning Over Iran Threat Raises Security Stakes

Trump’s remarks added a serious security angle. He warned that if Iran refuses to negotiate, the US might have to use Diego Garcia alongside RAF Fairford “to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime.” The attack, he warned, could target the UK and other allies.

This highlights US contingency plans involving both bases for potential military operations in the region.

UK-US Split Exposed Amid Lease Deal

The President’s public rebellion clashes with formal US Government support for the Chagos lease, creating diplomatic headaches. While Downing Street praised discussions with Washington, Trump’s tirade suggests the President himself isn’t on board.

Trump stressed the historical strength of UK-US ties but questioned Starmer’s handling of the deal:

“Our relationship is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years.”

Yet, his opposition threatens to stir transatlantic tensions just as the UK seeks international backing.

What’s Next for the Chagos Controversy?

Trump’s scepticism about the legitimacy of parties claiming rights to the Chagos Islands muddies the waters further. Calling them “fictitious” and “never known of before” hints at deep doubts over the figures behind the lease.

With the US President publicly slamming the 100-year deal and the US Government officially backing it, the UK now faces a delicate balancing act. How Downing Street responds could either calm tensions or spark a diplomatic row with its closest ally.

