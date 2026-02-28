Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

Donald Trump has issued a blistering warning to Iranian leaders, promising “total immunity” if they surrender – but “certain death” if they resist. His tough talk comes as dozens of US warplanes launched coordinated strikes alongside Israel in what he dubbed “major combat operations” against the Iranian regime.

Explosions Rock Tehran as Warplanes Strike

Tehran was shaken by explosions early Saturday, with blasts reported across the capital. Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed a “special and permanent state of emergency” had been declared amid the crisis.

The US joined the offensive, according to The New York Times, with Trump openly confirming American military involvement in an eight-minute Truth Social video.

“This will be probably your only chance for generations. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.” – Donald Trump

Trump’s Stark Ultimatum: Lay Down Your Arms or Die

In a direct and unprecedented appeal, Trump addressed Iranian government officials, urging them to surrender immediately.

“Lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death,” Trump warned.

He also called on Iranian citizens to rise up: “Take over your government.” His message signals a bold intervention in Iran’s internal politics amid ongoing strikes.

Months of Planning Fuel US-Israel Offensive

The coordinated strikes were months in the making, with the launch date set weeks ago, according to Israeli sources. US warplanes struck from bases across the Middle East and from “one or more” aircraft carriers, a US official said.

Trump stressed the objective was clear:

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world.”

The fresh attacks come amid failed nuclear talks and mounting tensions in the region. Israel’s emergency declaration hints at fears of a fierce Iranian retaliation. For now, the full scale and duration of the US-Israel campaign remain under wraps.

