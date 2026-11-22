A British online streamer is facing criticism after footage circulated appearing to show him attacking a woman during a livestream.

The video, widely shared on social media, appears to show CostaKid reacting after a woman pours water over his head inside a vehicle.

The footage then appears to show a physical confrontation. Its full context has not been independently established.

Footage sparks criticism online

Viewers condemned the apparent violence, with clips circulating beyond the original stream.

Earlier reporting said the streamer had faced an unrelated charge in Miami, but the outcome of those proceedings has not been established in the material available.

No new charge confirmed

There has been no verified announcement of a police charge arising from the latest footage. The incident should not be described as a conviction or established criminal finding.