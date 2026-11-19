British grime artist Wiley has been convicted by a court in the Netherlands over antisemitic messages he posted on social media in July 2020.

The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie, was found guilty of group defamation and incitement to violence under Dutch law.

The posts, published while he was in the Netherlands, included statements about Jewish people that led to complaints by the Campaign Against Antisemitism and the Community Security Trust.

The organisations helped establish that he had been on Dutch territory when the posts were published and referred the matter to the authorities there.

The court imposed no punishment alongside the conviction, citing the time that had passed since the offending.

Wiley was previously stripped of his MBE following controversy over the posts.

The verdict is a criminal conviction. The absence of a separate penalty should not be confused with an acquittal.