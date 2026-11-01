British YouTuber Young Bob has claimed French police confiscated his gas mask while he was covering demonstrations in Paris, days after reports that he was arrested in London and barred from attending protests in the UK.

The online personality, identified in published reports as Thomas Moffitt, travelled to the French capital as demonstrations took place on Saturday (31 October).

His trip followed reports that he had been arrested in central London after allegedly using a racist term towards a woman.

According to reporting by Sick Chirpse, he was subsequently released on bail with conditions preventing him from attending or reporting on protests in Britain. UKNIP has not independently confirmed the arrest details or the precise wording of any bail conditions with the Metropolitan Police.

YouTuber alleges interference with reporting

While in Paris, Young Bob published social media posts claiming he and fellow content creators had been stopped by French police despite carrying press credentials.

He alleged that officers seized his gas mask, preventing him from using protective equipment while reporting on the demonstrations.

The YouTuber accused the authorities of interfering with press freedom and questioned whether the police had acted lawfully.

There has been no independently verified account from French police explaining the reported seizure or establishing whether the equipment was subsequently returned. It is unclear whether he was questioned, penalised or detained.

French law and gas masks at demonstrations

France restricts concealment of faces in public and at demonstrations. Deliberately covering the face to avoid identification at a demonstration may constitute an offence, but there are exceptions for legitimate reasons.

French legal reporting has previously highlighted a court ruling recognising a gas mask worn for protection against tear gas as a possible legitimate justification. The circumstances of this reported encounter remain unverified.

Press credentials do not automatically exempt someone from French law, although journalists retain rights relating to reporting.

Paris protests draw police response

Demonstrations took place in France on 31 October over living costs, public spending, education and policing, with reports of clashes and arrests in several cities.

Young Bob shared commentary from France that day, presenting himself as reporting on the unrest. His account of the police encounter has not been independently corroborated.

UK bail conditions remain unconfirmed

Sick Chirpse reported that the YouTuber had been barred from attending or reporting on UK protests following an arrest in London.

UKNIP has not obtained independent confirmation of those conditions, and there is no verified evidence of any breach or that French officers knew about the reported UK proceedings.

UKNIP is seeking further clarification of the arrest claims and the alleged police encounter in Paris.