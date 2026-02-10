Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News - Wiltshire

YEARS OF TORTURE A courageous teenage girl has been praised after her abuser was slammed with a lengthy 19-year jail sentence.

  Predator Stuart Miller Sentenced Stuart Miller, 36, from Church Street, Calne, appeared at Swindon...

Published: 3:01 pm February 10, 2026
Updated: 3:01 pm February 10, 2026

 

Predator Stuart Miller Sentenced

Stuart Miller, 36, from Church Street, Calne, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 10 February. He admitted 14 horrifying sexual offences against a child, including rape, assault, and producing indecent images.

Miller was handed 19 years in custody – 14 years and eight months behind bars, with the remainder on an extended licence. He also received a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must stay on the sex offenders register for life.

Years of Abuse Exposed

The victim, a teenage girl known to Miller, was targeted multiple times from October 2019 to September 2023. Miller not only sexually assaulted and raped her repeatedly but also took indecent photos as evidence of his crimes.

The offences only came to light when the victim bravely disclosed the abuse to a friend in September 2023, sparking a police investigation.

Police Praise Victim’s Strength

Detective Investigator Francesca Mason led the Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT). She teamed up with the Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) to track down the incriminating images Miller tried desperately to hide.

“This has been a long and traumatic ordeal for the victim, lasting several years. I wish to commend her for coming forward and for showing such strength throughout an investigation that took over two years,” said DI Mason.

“Miller is a predatory offender who targeted the victim from a young age and continued to abuse her for years.”

“Our digital forensic examiners recovered hidden files that Miller thought were secure, revealing the full scale of his offences.”

“Thanks to the victim’s brave statement and the strong evidence, Miller pleaded guilty, leading to today’s sentencing. While nothing can undo the harm, we hope this gives her some closure to move forward.”

Support for Victims

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, Wiltshire Police urges you to come forward. Even if you’re unsure, reporting helps keep you safe. If you’re not ready to speak to the police, that’s okay too.

Get advice and support here: Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Wiltshire Police

You can also find your nearest Sexual Assault Referral Centre here: Swindon & Wiltshire – First Light

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MIGRANT CRISIS Care Worker Bares All in Lowestoft Twice

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT WANTED: Have You Seen Khumbulani Nyathi?

UK News

HGV CLANGER Gigantic Lorry Wrecks 18th-Century Swallowfield Bridge

UK News

UK Drenched as 2026 Kicks Off with Relentless Rain

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LOCKED UP Paedo Jailed for Eight Years in Southampton

London, UK News

Paedo Jailed for Eight Years in Southampton

London, UK News

UNDERGROUND PERV Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

LOCKDOWN Workers Turned Away as Protest Blocks Gates of Sandwich Firm Supplying Drone Parts

UK News

Workers Turned Away as Protest Blocks Gates of Sandwich Firm Supplying Drone Parts

UK News

Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

UK News

Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live