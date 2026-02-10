Predator Stuart Miller Sentenced

Stuart Miller, 36, from Church Street, Calne, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 10 February. He admitted 14 horrifying sexual offences against a child, including rape, assault, and producing indecent images.

Miller was handed 19 years in custody – 14 years and eight months behind bars, with the remainder on an extended licence. He also received a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must stay on the sex offenders register for life.

Years of Abuse Exposed

The victim, a teenage girl known to Miller, was targeted multiple times from October 2019 to September 2023. Miller not only sexually assaulted and raped her repeatedly but also took indecent photos as evidence of his crimes.

The offences only came to light when the victim bravely disclosed the abuse to a friend in September 2023, sparking a police investigation.

Police Praise Victim’s Strength

Detective Investigator Francesca Mason led the Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT). She teamed up with the Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) to track down the incriminating images Miller tried desperately to hide.

“This has been a long and traumatic ordeal for the victim, lasting several years. I wish to commend her for coming forward and for showing such strength throughout an investigation that took over two years,” said DI Mason. “Miller is a predatory offender who targeted the victim from a young age and continued to abuse her for years.” “Our digital forensic examiners recovered hidden files that Miller thought were secure, revealing the full scale of his offences.” “Thanks to the victim’s brave statement and the strong evidence, Miller pleaded guilty, leading to today’s sentencing. While nothing can undo the harm, we hope this gives her some closure to move forward.”

Support for Victims

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, Wiltshire Police urges you to come forward. Even if you’re unsure, reporting helps keep you safe. If you’re not ready to speak to the police, that’s okay too.

Get advice and support here: Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Wiltshire Police

You can also find your nearest Sexual Assault Referral Centre here: Swindon & Wiltshire – First Light