MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS Deadly Blasts Rock Lviv in Coordinated Terror Attack

Explosions tore through Lviv in what experts are calling a coordinated terrorist-style assault. Multiple bombs...

Published: 11:58 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 11:58 pm February 21, 2026

Explosions tore through Lviv in what experts are calling a coordinated terrorist-style assault. Multiple bombs detonated within minutes, targeting several locations across the city.

The blasts caused chaos and mass casualties, leaving scores of victims in their wake. Early reports confirm numerous injuries and fatalities as emergency services rush to the scene.

Multiple Explosive Devices Detonated Simultaneously

Authorities say the attack was meticulously planned, with explosive devices planted at different sites to maximise damage. The near-simultaneous explosions spread terror throughout Lviv, crippling public safety.

City on High Alert Amid Ongoing Investigation

Security forces have launched a full investigation into the horrifying assault. Lviv remains on high alert as officials scramble to prevent further attacks and uncover those responsible.

