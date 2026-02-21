Deadly Cruise Ship Blaze: One Dead, Four Injured in Midnight Inferno

A terrifying fire ripped through the packed World Legacy cruise ship in the early hours, leaving one crew member dead and four passengers injured. Nearly 600 people were evacuated as thick smoke engulfed the decks.

Fatal Fire on World Legacy

The horror unfolded around 4:30 am as the World Legacy cruise ship steamed towards Singapore. A fire broke out in the lounge on deck nine, sending plumes of smoke through the vessel.

One Indonesian crew member, a 23-year-old laundry attendant known only as PL, tragically lost his life. Firefighters found him collapsed in the ship’s deck nine lobby.

The ship was carrying 271 passengers and 388 crew members when chaos erupted.

“Truly Terrifying” Evacuation

Survivors described the ordeal as “a truly terrible and traumatising experience.” One passenger told The Straits Times: “Everyone panicked when the loudspeaker announced the fire and ordered everyone to move to deck seven.”

Smoke was spotted spreading to deck three, adding to the panic. Crew members instructed passengers to don life vests and head to the outside decks.

Emergency teams arrived at around 5am, with rescue crews reaching the ship an hour later.

Hours of Chaos and Cold

Passengers waited nervously for hours amid the smoke and cold. One witness said they were told at 7:10am to move down to deck three to await rescue boats, but only boarded after a gruelling wait until 9:20am.

“Four hours of cold, wet exhaustion,” the survivor said. “Many suffered from smoke inhalation and breathing difficulties.”

Another passenger described scenes of chaos as terrified travellers ran from thick smoke and the smell of burning.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Measures

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirmed a safety zone around the vessel and warned passing boats to steer clear. The Indonesian embassy has been informed, with authorities handling the aftermath of the tragedy.

An official investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The horrifying incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking at sea, even in the most luxurious settings.