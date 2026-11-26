At least 31 people have been killed and 21 injured after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on Cairo’s Ring Road, with flames spreading to vehicles in Giza, Egyptian authorities say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, 25 November, in the Al-Warraq district, near Imbaba. The Health Ministry said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals as emergency crews attended the scene.

Fire engulfed vehicles

The tanker was carrying petroleum products when it overturned on the major road encircling Cairo. The blaze spread to cars and motorcycles. Preliminary estimates from prosecutors indicated that 27 vehicles were burned.

Authorities have not confirmed the final number of casualties. Prosecutors ordered DNA testing to help identify victims whose bodies could not immediately be identified.

Investigation under way

The Public Prosecution has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and the cause of the fire. A preliminary inspection indicated that the truck crossed the road’s concrete median before catching fire, but investigators are still examining what led to the incident.

The Ring Road links highways across Greater Cairo, connecting the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.