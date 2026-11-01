Five British nationals have been arrested in northern France over suspected intimidation of migrants, with French authorities considering their removal from the country.

The men were detained on Thursday, 29 October, near Dunkirk, according to a statement issued by the Nord prefecture on Saturday.

French officials described them as associated with the far-right movement and alleged they had been livestreaming footage of actions intended to intimidate migrants along the Channel coast.

Tear gas canisters found during arrests

Authorities said officers discovered four tear gas canisters in the group’s possession.

The men were travelling in a minibus they reportedly referred to as “the battle bus”.

They were detained on suspicion of participating in a group formed to prepare violence against people and transporting category D weapons without a legitimate reason, according to the prefecture.

The allegations remain under investigation. No convictions have been reported in connection with these arrests.

Deportation from France under consideration

French authorities said the five men were expected to be placed in administrative detention following police custody, ahead of possible removal from French territory.

As of the latest statement, the prefecture had not confirmed that any of the five had been deported.

Their names have not been released in the information available to UKNIP.

Earlier action against British anti-migrant activists

The arrests follow previous action by French authorities against British anti-migrant activists operating near the Channel.

In January, two Britons suspected of involvement in a prohibited demonstration near Calais were arrested and subsequently expelled from France, according to French reports.

Ten other British activists were also barred from entering France earlier in the year in connection with allegations of violent conduct towards migrants.