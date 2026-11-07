Watch Live
  • Home
  • World News

TERROR ATTACK Five Dead and Dozens Feared Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Kraków’s Main Square in Poland

Five people have been killed and more than ten others injured after a gunman opened fire from a car in the heart of Kraków, Poland, prompting a major armed police operation at one of the country’s busiest tourist destinations.

The shooting happened shortly after 3pm local time on Saturday (7 November) in the city’s historic Main Market Square, known as Rynek Główny, where crowds of residents and tourists were gathered.

Polish police have confirmed five deaths and said more than a dozen people were injured. The suspect was shot by officers and detained before being taken to hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with an air ambulance helicopter landing in the square as paramedics treated casualties.

Gunman Reportedly Fired at People From Car in Kraków

Initial reports suggest the attacker drove towards the Main Market Square from Sławkowska Street before opening fire on people in the area.

Police in the Małopolska region said a man entered the square in a vehicle and began shooting towards people nearby.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as people ran for cover when gunfire erupted.

Some sought shelter inside nearby shops while others fled the square.

Police officers were among those reported injured during the incident.

The suspect was subsequently shot by police, arrested and taken for medical treatment.

Authorities have not yet released his identity or confirmed a motive for the attack.

Five People Confirmed Dead as Emergency Services Respond

The initial casualty reports suggested two people had been killed and at least ten injured.

However, Polish police subsequently revised the death toll to five, with more than a dozen people reported injured.

Firefighters, armed police and emergency medical teams attended the scene.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in the square as rescue workers dealt with the aftermath.

The precise number of injured people and the severity of their injuries remain subject to further official updates.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Responds to Shooting

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that he was receiving updates from the country’s interior minister as police investigated the shooting.

In a statement posted on social media, he said he was being kept informed about the situation in Kraków.

He added that police were investigating the background and circumstances of the attack.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting was terrorism-related or whether anyone else was involved.

Police Operation at Popular Kraków Tourist Attraction

Kraków’s Main Market Square is one of Poland’s best-known landmarks, surrounded by historic buildings, restaurants, shops and popular visitor attractions.

The square is home to St Mary’s Basilica and the Cloth Hall, drawing large numbers of tourists throughout the year.

Police and emergency services remained at the scene following the shooting, with authorities urging people in the area to follow safety instructions.

Investigators are working to establish what led to the attack and whether the gunman acted alone.

The incident has prompted a major emergency response in one of Poland’s most visited cities.

This is a developing story. The death toll, number of injured people and circumstances surrounding the shooting may change as further information is released by Polish authorities.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE Brighton football coach who grew up as only girl in boys’ league inspires next generation

National News

TRAFFIC CHAOS Dorking High Street Closed by Police After Car Overturns Near Boots Opticians

UK News

RECOVERY MISSION Life Raft From Missing Fishing Boat Kilda Found in Shetland as Search Continues for Two Fishermen

UK News

SHUTDOWN Bradford Fireworks Shop Closed by Court Order After More Than 30 Tonnes of Fireworks Seized Across West Yorkshire

UK News

FLASHER PROBE Police Release CCTV Image After Man Allegedly Exposes Himself to Woman on Peterborough to Ely Train

UK News

GAME CHANGER Elon Musk’s Starlink Mobile to Challenge US Phone Networks as SpaceX Signs Major Qualcomm 5G Deal

UK News

HAS TO CHANGE Family of Sophie Brimble Makes Final Plea as Petition for Law Change Closes Tomorrow

UK News

ONE LOG IN Millions of DWP, HMRC and DVLA Users to Get New Bank Account Login Option in 2027

UK News

DEVASTATING INJURIES Girl, 16, Left Unable to Speak After Car Part Explodes in Halloween Bonfire, Leaving Her With Devastating Facial Injuries

UK News

SHARED POLICE INFORMATION Bradford PCSO Guilty of Passing Police Information to Machete Gang After Man’s Hand Severed

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

E BIKE ATTACK Man, 18, Arrested After Group Allegedly Attacks E-Bike Owner During Attempted Theft in Leeds

UK News

TERROR ATTACK Five Dead and Dozens Feared Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Kraków’s Main Square in Poland

World News

GBH PROBE Three Men Arrested After Serious Assault at Folkestone Hotel Leaves Man With Head Injuries

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PHONE ROBBERY Man Arrested After Police E-Bike Pursuit Ends in Collision With Pedestrian Near Euston Road

UK News

SWORD ATTACK Three Arrested After Boy, 17, Injured in Suspected Sword Attack Near Gloucester School

UK News
Tragedy in Oxfordshire: Girl Dies in Suspected Homicide

DASHCAM APPEAL Man Arrested After Pensioner Dies Following Crash on Oxford Eastern Bypass

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

WEDDING BRAWL Reports of Shots Fired at Brands Hatch Hotel as Police Cordon Off Entrance Following Late-Night Disturbance

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Nearly 4,600 Migrants Reach Canary Islands in Just Six Days as Authorities Demand Emergency Support

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police Launch Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man, 26, Last Seen Leaving Home in Horley

UK News
Watch Live