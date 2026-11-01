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NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

A business jet carrying nine people has crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Florida, erupting into a fireball and triggering a major emergency response.

The Learjet 60 came down in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, at around 12.50pm local time on Sunday (1 November).

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when the crash happened.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that nine people were on board.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the aircraft struck the ground near residential properties, sending flames and thick black smoke into the air.

 

 

Aircraft crashes near homes in Palm Beach County

The jet came down close to a major road in a residential area, leaving burning wreckage and a crater at the crash site.

Photographs and footage published following the incident showed a substantial fire, with emergency responders working in the surrounding area.

Initial reports suggested the aircraft entered a steep descent shortly before impact. Investigators have not established what caused the crash, and flight-tracking information alone cannot determine whether the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem or another emergency.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 01 At 21.05.34

Casualties reported as emergency crews respond

Palm Beach County emergency responders have described the crash as a mass-casualty incident, with reports of fatalities.

At the time of this report, the full number of deaths and injuries had not been independently established.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 01 At 21.05.00

Officials had not released confirmed details of the identities of those travelling aboard the aircraft or whether residents on the ground were among the casualties.

The crash prompted road closures around the scene as police and emergency crews secured the area.

Screenshot 2026 11 01 At 21.04.41 1

US aviation authorities launch investigation

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

The NTSB is expected to lead the investigation, examining the aircraft’s flight history, available recordings, wreckage and other evidence to establish what happened.

Authorities have not announced a preliminary cause.

The aircraft had been travelling from Texas to the Bahamas when it crashed in Palm Beach County, a short distance from Palm Beach International Airport.

Further information is expected as emergency crews complete their response and investigators begin examining the wreckage.

This is a developing story.

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