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FIRE BALL HORROR Nine killed in Florida Learjet crash as reports name 20-year-old co-pilot

Nine people died when a Learjet 60 crashed into a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The private jet was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it plunged towards the ground and erupted in flames near Military Trail.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the aircraft had been heading to North Eleuthera Airport, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched an investigation into the disaster.

Young pilot named in media reports

The US Sun has identified 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras as a co-pilot aboard the aircraft, reporting that her mother, Camila, confirmed her involvement.

However, US authorities had not publicly confirmed the victims’ identities in the official information available at the time of writing. The identification should therefore be treated as a media report, rather than an independently established finding.

Filgueiras previously attracted attention for earning her private pilot’s licence while attending West Boca Raton High School. In a 2023 television interview, she spoke about learning to fly before obtaining her driving licence.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 01 At 21.05.00

Distress call captures aircraft’s rapid descent

Air traffic control recordings captured increasingly urgent warnings as the Learjet lost altitude.

The crew had previously reported turbulence, icing and precipitation and requested a climb to 37,000ft.

During the emergency, a pilot reported an overspeed condition and a descent rate reaching 20,000ft per minute.

The aircraft crashed shortly afterwards, leaving a large crater and debris scattered near homes and a busy roadway.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the aircraft’s descent as resembling a missile.

Investigators examine circumstances of fatal crash

The NTSB is leading the investigation, supported by the FAA.

Severe weather and icing have been raised as possible factors, but investigators have not determined the cause of the crash.

No confirmed findings have established pilot error or an aerodynamic loss of control.

The identities of the remaining victims have not been officially released in the information reviewed.

 

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