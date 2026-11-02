Seven people have died during a migrant boat crossing towards Spain’s Canary Islands, with survivors reporting that five bodies were thrown into the Atlantic before rescuers reached the vessel.

Spanish maritime rescue crews discovered two bodies on board the overcrowded boat after locating it approximately 150 kilometres north-east of Arrecife, Lanzarote, in the early hours of Monday, 2 November 2026.

The vessel was believed to have been carrying 139 people, including the seven who died during the crossing.

Spain’s maritime rescue service, Salvamento Marítimo, deployed the Guardamar Urania, which rescued 132 survivors at around 5.20am local time.

Those brought to safety included 120 men and 12 women.

Reports of violence aboard migrant boat

Emergency services in Lanzarote reported indications of violence among people travelling on the vessel.

Survivors told rescuers that five people had died during the journey and their bodies had subsequently been thrown into the sea.

Two other bodies were discovered on board.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths, the reported violence and the removal of the five bodies remain unclear.

Authorities have not established whether the deaths were directly connected to violence, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The survivors were taken to Arrecife, where emergency personnel were deployed to receive those rescued.

More migrants rescued near Lanzarote

The tragedy unfolded as rescue teams responded to several other migrant boats approaching the Canary Islands.

In a separate operation early on Monday, the Salvamar Acrux rescued 59 men from North Africa approximately eight kilometres north of Lanzarote.

They were subsequently brought ashore at Arrecife.

Another rescue vessel, the Salvamar Al Nair, assisted 71 people travelling in two further boats off Lanzarote.

Additional rescues were reported near El Hierro as maritime crews continued responding to vessels arriving along the Atlantic migration route.

The latest deaths highlight the dangers facing people attempting the sea crossing to the Canary Islands, a route where overcrowded vessels can encounter challenging conditions far from shore.

Spanish authorities continue to examine the circumstances of the seven deaths.