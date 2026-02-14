Six Inches Set to Blanket UK as Temperatures Plummet

The UK is in for a chilly shock this weekend as temperatures plunge to a biting 5C and heavy snow sweeps in. The Met Office has slapped the country with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, sparking travel chaos from Derby up through Scotland.

Snow Hits Hard on High Ground – Up to 15cm Expected

Snow will pile up fast on higher ground, with up to six inches (15cm) forecast overnight. Lower areas won’t escape untouched either, with lighter falls of 1-3cm set to dust the landscape. Between 150m elevation and 400m, expect 3-15cm, making roads slippery and dangerous.

Northern Ireland isn’t off the hook. A yellow warning starts 5pm Saturday until 10pm with 2-4cm of snow expected above 200m, focusing on tricky spots like the Glenshane Pass.

Freezing Rain and Treacherous Roads Ahead

After a dry, sunny Saturday, things turn grim. Snow will give way to rain at lower levels, but freezing rain is forecast in pockets – a recipe for black ice and perilous travel.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud warned: “Skies will turn hazy from the west this afternoon, pushing east overnight. Rain, sleet and snow will continue spreading eastwards on Sunday morning.”

Sunday will bring heavy showers in Northern Ireland and northern England by midday, followed by blustery showers and occasional sunny spells.

Flood Warnings Flood In as Wet Weather Holds Firm

The snow arrives amid one of the wettest spells the UK has seen this year, with relentless rain drenching the country. Some regions have suffered non-stop rain for 42 days – a major factor behind 77 flood warnings and 160 alerts still active.

Environment Agency flood duty manager Jonathan Day revealed more than 24,000 homes and businesses are protected, but around 330 properties have already flooded.

February rainfall is soaring: Aberdeen at 180% of average, Kincardineshire 152%, Angus 130%. Even southern counties like the Isle of Wight and Worcestershire are soaking wet beyond their normal levels.

The cause? A stubborn “blocked” jet stream positioned further south than usual, funnelling endless heavy rain and low-pressure systems over the UK, while a high-pressure zone over northern Europe traps the wet weather in place.

Stay Safe: Prepare for a Nasty Weekend

This weekend’s mix of snow, freezing rain, icy roads, and flood risks makes staying alert essential. Brits are urged to check updates regularly, take care when travelling, and rug up well.