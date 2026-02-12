Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - World News

MIGRANT CRISIS Syrian Rape Suspects Demand Male Interpreter in Shocking Düsseldorf Trial

Two Syrian men accused of raping a woman on the hood of a car in...

Published: 3:15 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:16 pm February 12, 2026

Two Syrian men accused of raping a woman on the hood of a car in Düsseldorf have sparked outrage by refusing a female interpreter, claiming they are “ashamed” to be translated by a woman.

Brutal Attack in Düsseldorf’s Historic District

Saad A., 33, and Ahmed A., 40, appeared Tuesday at Düsseldorf Regional Court. They face charges of gang-raping a heavily intoxicated 27-year-old woman in the city’s Stiftsplatz area on June 29, 2025. A third suspect remains at large.

The victim, reportedly helpless and barely responsive, was violently assaulted on top of a parked car around 2:45 a.m. Witnesses observed the brutal attack despite the suspects’ efforts to hide it.

Witnesses’ Heroic Intervention and Shocking Threats

Passersby questioned the scene, with one eyewitness revealing that Ahmed A. mocked the victim’s drunken state, claiming, “She needs this.” When confronted, Ahmed A. aggressively threatened witnesses, screaming he would “commit a crime against them” too.

Thanks to the brave intervention of witnesses who forced the attackers to flee and quickly called emergency services, police arrested Saad and Ahmed the same night. DNA evidence from the victim backs up witness testimonies, forming the prosecution’s key proof.

Controversy Over Female Interpreter and Justice Under Fire

Saad A. protested against having a female interpreter throughout the trial, saying he was “ashamed” to be translated by a woman. Despite his objections, the court refused to change the arrangement. The trial continues with a female judge presiding and the female interpreter present.

If found guilty, both men could face up to 15 years behind bars. Prosecutors insist the defendants knew the woman was incapacitated and unable to consent. The search for the third suspect is ongoing.

The court will hear full testimony from witnesses who intervened and review forensic evidence. Defence lawyers are expected to vigorously challenge the charges.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News

SUPERMARKET SINGLES Asda’s Red Basket Dating Hack: Find Love While You Shop

UK News

DISASTER AVERTED Porter Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Halifax

UK News

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Major Crash on Northend Road Slade Green Causes Chaos

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Teen Boy Hurt as Crash Shuts Major Reading Road

UK News

London Gun Crime Plummets After Police Smash Caravan Gun Conversion Ring

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

EMERGENCY LANDING Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

UK News

Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

UK News
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

MIGRANT CRISIS Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live