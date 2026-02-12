Two Syrian men accused of raping a woman on the hood of a car in Düsseldorf have sparked outrage by refusing a female interpreter, claiming they are “ashamed” to be translated by a woman.

Brutal Attack in Düsseldorf’s Historic District

Saad A., 33, and Ahmed A., 40, appeared Tuesday at Düsseldorf Regional Court. They face charges of gang-raping a heavily intoxicated 27-year-old woman in the city’s Stiftsplatz area on June 29, 2025. A third suspect remains at large.

The victim, reportedly helpless and barely responsive, was violently assaulted on top of a parked car around 2:45 a.m. Witnesses observed the brutal attack despite the suspects’ efforts to hide it.

Witnesses’ Heroic Intervention and Shocking Threats

Passersby questioned the scene, with one eyewitness revealing that Ahmed A. mocked the victim’s drunken state, claiming, “She needs this.” When confronted, Ahmed A. aggressively threatened witnesses, screaming he would “commit a crime against them” too.

Thanks to the brave intervention of witnesses who forced the attackers to flee and quickly called emergency services, police arrested Saad and Ahmed the same night. DNA evidence from the victim backs up witness testimonies, forming the prosecution’s key proof.

Controversy Over Female Interpreter and Justice Under Fire

Saad A. protested against having a female interpreter throughout the trial, saying he was “ashamed” to be translated by a woman. Despite his objections, the court refused to change the arrangement. The trial continues with a female judge presiding and the female interpreter present.

If found guilty, both men could face up to 15 years behind bars. Prosecutors insist the defendants knew the woman was incapacitated and unable to consent. The search for the third suspect is ongoing.

The court will hear full testimony from witnesses who intervened and review forensic evidence. Defence lawyers are expected to vigorously challenge the charges.