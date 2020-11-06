A burglary has been reported in your neighbourhood

Last night, early hours of this morning a shed was broken into on Cotterdale. Fortunately, the male suspect was disturbed and he fled the area without taking anything. This happened around Midnight. If anyone has any CCTV footage of this or knows anything please call 101 and quote investigation number 16/114251/20.

As Christmas approaches, we do see a rise in Shed and house burglaries. Please keep your properties secure as you can. Think of security lighting and CCTV to help keep your property safe.