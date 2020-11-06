A US man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has filed a notice of appeal in Clark County.

Appellate attorneys for Indiana man Joseph Oberhansley who was found guilty in September of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton filed an eight-page notice of appeal on October 27.

They requested numerous documents and exhibits, including transcripts and accompanying evidence from 42 hearing dates as far back as 2014.