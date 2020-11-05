Do you have any information that may help to locate a wanted man?

30-year-old Ashley Jewsbury, of no fixed abode, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions and officers also want to speak to him in connection with an incident of shoplifting in August.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and has short brown hair and has links to the Cheltenham, Gloucester, Stroud, Cirencester and Shipton Oliffe areas.

If you see Jewsbury or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 468 of 18 October.