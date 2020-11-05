Local officers are on an operation tonight tackling vehicle crime in the Wombourne and Himley area, following feedback from residents.

Within minutes of going out, this vehicle failed to stop in the Himley area.

Driver arrested for failing a drug test and vehicle ticket issued for driving without insurance, failing to stop for officers, and having illegal plates.

Drugs were found on the passenger who must now attend the station to be interviewed.

Both also reported for breaching lockdown.

Thanks to residents for your reports and support. Vehicle crime and ASB will We do not tolerated say Police in Staffordshire. #OpLightning