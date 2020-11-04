Humberside Police are investigating a report of attempted Burglary of a Garage from Patrington Garth

The incident occurred between 4pm on 29/10/2020 and 10am on 30/10/2020. The offender(s) approached the block of garages and using an unknown item force the bolt on the garage which causes damage in the process. The offender(s) then run away in an unknown direction without gaining access to the garage.



If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time or have information about the offenders please contact the police on the new telephone number 101 quoting Investigation 16/112644/20



Alternatively, you could call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You don’t have to leave your name and you may even receive a reward.



Remember to keep your own property secure to reduce the opportunity for thieves. Whenever possible lock your doors and windows in unoccupied rooms even if you are in the house.



Please be reminded to lock your doors and to keep any security gates closed and locked at all times