Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team want to trace the man over a burglary at a house in Recreation Grove, Holbeck, on September 27, in which computers were stolen.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 872 Machell via 101 quoting crime reference 13200484188 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111