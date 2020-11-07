Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding an attempted burglary on Birchall Road, Rushden

Between times below unknown person(s) have attempted to gain entry to to a property through the front door. No entry was gained. The property was locked and had a security light, which scared off the offenders. This happened between the hours of 6.30pm and 6.40pm on Wednesday 4th November 2020. Did you witness anything? Did you see any person(s) in the area that looked suspicious? Did you see any vehicle(s) that you were suspicious of? If so, then please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, when there is a crime in progress or a life at risk, always call 999. To report a crime or incident, provide information or for advice, call 101 or visit www.northants.police.uk To contact your Neighbourhood Team covering Rushden and surrounding villages they can be contacted on the following email: NeighbourhoodTeamEastNo rthants@northants.police.uk You can also provide confidential information should you wish to remain anonymous. These calls can be made to the Independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org