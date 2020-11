Police are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary on Church Street, Longnor. It has occurred between Thursday 29th October and midday Saturday 31st October, a window has been forced and property stolen from within. Should anyone have any information in relation to the burglary please make contact via telephone 101, Facebook or Twitter (quoting 0375 of 31/10/2020) Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.