Police are issuing images of men they want to speak with following a burglary at a business premises in Huddersfield

The Kirklees District Crime Team are appealing for information regarding a break-in at the Boots store on the Great Northern Retail Park, and if anyone saw a Ford Focus linked to the crime flee the scene.

The offence took place between 5.30pm and 9pm on Sunday June 7 at the store on Leeds Road.

It occurred after two unknown suspects wearing dark clothing forced entry to the premises and stole a large number of high-value products.

Police have established the suspects attended at and fled the scene in a Brown Ford Focus, which then drove in the direction of the M62.

.

Anyone who has information about the offence or saw the suspect vehicle arrive at or leave the store is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13200285558.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.