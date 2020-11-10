Home » Police in Fort William are investigating the attempted break in to a commercial premises
Police in Fort William are investigating the attempted break in to a commercial premises

November 10, 2020
The breaking took place on Annat Industrial Estate, Corpach between 3 p.m on Friday 6th November and 7 a.m on Monday 9th November 2020. If you were in this area between these times and saw anything suspicious please contact Police Scotland in Fort William on 101 quoting reference number NP/2843/20

