Police Probe suspected arson and criminal damage attack at Stanley Primary School in Perth

Over the course of the weekend, Friday 30th October to Monday 2nd November 2020 a wooden door was damaged at Stanley Primary School. It is suspected that someone has tried to burn the door.



Also from 5pm on Monday 2nd November to 7am Tuesday 3rd November 2020 a drain pipe was pulled off the building near to the area of the playing field.



It has also been noted that over lockdown there have been youths observed in the playground climbing on the roof.



Apart from costing the school money, this is very dangerous for those involved.

If you have any information in relation to these incidents please either reply direct to this post, phone Police Scotland on 101 or give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.