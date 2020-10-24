Appeal for witnesses following Reading Attack

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken hip in an assault in Reading.

At approximately 7pm on Thursday 15 October, the victim and his brother were at the junction of Oxford Road and Weald Rise when the offender ran towards them both.

The offender grabbed the victim, a 44-year-old man, by the hood of his top and swung him around, causing him to slip to the floor, breaking his hip.

The offender then ran off back up Weald Rise.

The offender is described as a white man around 6ft tall, with dark hair and of skinny build.

He is believed to be in his mid-thirties and spoke with an eastern European accent, possibly Polish.

He was wearing black combat trousers and a dark grey jacket.

The victim was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hugh Bailey, based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident to please make contact with police.

“This would have happened at a time of day that would have been busy on Oxford Road, and so I am also urging anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage, to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can help this investigation.

“You can call us on 101, quoting reference number 43200336378, or make a report online, or for 100% anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”