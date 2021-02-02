Man found dead in Reading Council Offices

Police were called to Bridge Street, Reading, this morning just before 8.50am following reports that the body of a man had been located near to the Reading Borough Council offices.

Very sadly, a man aged in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers. The thoughts of all of Thames Valley Police are with his family at this very difficult time.